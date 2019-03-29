IDF preparing for escalation in the south

Chief of the Staff Aviv Kochavi approves plans for the preparation for expected violent riots on the Gaza border fence.

IDF Chief of the Staff, Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi, approved on Friday the plans for the preparation for expected violent riots on the Gaza border fence.

According to the IDF, the Chief of Staff examined the readiness of the Gaza Division along the border fence and the major centers of disturbances in the area, and was presented with assessments of the forces and the response to various scenarios which could occur during the Land Day protests.

The Chief of Staff spoke with the commanders of the brigades and other commanders while observing the possible developments during and after the possible riots.

“The forces are conducting briefings, readiness checks and training for a variety of possible scenarios,” said the IDF statement.

