IDF prepares for 'Land Day' escalation on Gaza border

IDF forces have completed their operational preparations for the 'Land Day' protests along the Gaza border and are continuing their preparations for a possible escalation of violence and terrorism from Gaza.

In the meantime, the arrival of the division headquarters, three brigades and an artillery force for the Southern Command was completed. The forces are conducting briefings, arranging readiness, and training for possible scenarios.

Over the course of the day, a series of discussions was held, headed by IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi, in the framework of which a situation assessment was conducted, scenarios were discussed, and operational orders were approved for various scenarios.

In addition, directives were given for the steps required for completion by all the commanders until tomorrow (Friday), and it was also decided to impose a curfew on all combat forces assigned to the Southern Command.

This morning Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Binyamin Netanyahu arrived in the Gaza border area to closely monitor the deployment of IDF forces on the ground.

Netanyahu received security reviews from the Ground Forces Commander, the division commanders and brigade commanders in the sector.

Prime Minister Netanyahu then attended the opening ceremony of the Tel Qashish section - the Somekh Interchange on Highway 6 North, and addressed his visit to the Gaza Strip border.

"I am now coming from the border of the Gaza Strip, and I met with the commanders of the divisions and brigade commanders who are on the front line. We are tightening the security ring around the Gaza Strip, "Netanyahu said.

"In the past few days, I have instructed our forces to add tools to be ready for a broad campaign," said the prime minister. "All the citizens of Israel should know that if we need a broad campaign, we would enter into a strong and secure movement."

Netanyahu added, "We are operating in a number of arenas, not far from here is the Golan Heights, which President Trump recognized as being under our sovereignty three days ago, and this is a tremendous political achievement for the State of Israel. Beyond the Golan Heights is Syria, and then Iran. Iran is constantly trying to bring into Syria long-range, very advanced and highly lethal missiles. We are not prepared to accept this, and our activity against Iran's attempt to establish a military base in Syria, to introduce advanced weapons into it, our activity continues all the time."