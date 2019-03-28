IDF aircraft open fire on Gaza terror cell

Terrorists in northern Gaza Strip launch balloon bombs towards Israeli territory, prompting IDF aircraft to open fire.

A cell of Gaza-based terrorists were spotted launching balloon bombs towards Israeli territory Thursday afternoon, prompting Israeli forces to open fire on the terrorists, an IDF spokesperson said.

The incident occurred in the northern Gaza Strip near the Israeli border Thursday afternoon, when IDF forces spotted a cell of terrorists preparing to launch balloons attached to incendiary and explosive devices towards Israeli territory.

In response, Israeli aircraft opened fire Thursday afternoon at the terror cell.

The Palestinian Authority media outlet WAFA reported that there had been injuries in the attack on the terrorist cell.

“Israeli air strike east of Gaza City, with reports of injuries,” WAFA reported.