Trump: Israel needs the Golan Heights

US President says Golan recognition was well-timed during meeting with wife of Venezuelan opposition leader.

US President Donald Trump commented on his decision to formally recognize Israel's sovereignty on the Golan Heights.

During a meeting with Fabiana Rosales, the wife of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, Trump said that Israel is facing "hard times."

"The Golan Heights, which every president promised they'd [recognize], but they never did, I did," he said. "I did that not only with respect to Jerusalem and the embassy, but also now with the Golan Heights."

"They desperately need it. It was good timing," he added. "They need the heights."

During the meeting the president called on Russia to withdraw the troops it sent to Venezuela.

"Russia has to get out," he said, warning that "all options are on the table.