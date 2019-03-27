Don't be uninformed about Israeli Elections. The system is totally different than voting in the US. Understand how and hear current analysis in this video released by Bet El's Baruch Gordon today:
Israel elections 2019 explained: Pre-election review & analysis
Don't be uninformed about Israel elections. The system is totally different than the US.
Ballots for 2015 elections
Isaac Harari/Flash90
