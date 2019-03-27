

Bennett presents: Operation 'Burning the Chametz' Minister Bennett outlines program for dealing with Hamas. 'With regard to Gaza, there is something that can be done.' Arutz Sheva Staff,

Eloni Mor Bennett Speaking at the Ma’ariv Security Conference in Tel Aviv Wednesday morning, Minister Naftali Bennett spoke of his plan for dealing with the threat of Hamas from the Gaza Strip. He termed the operation "Burning the Chametz", a reference to the removal of unleavened goods carried out ahead of the upcoming festival of Passover.



Speaking of his intention to pursue the Defense portfolio, the minister said, "As my first move as minister of defense - I would cancel the order forbidding soldiers from shooting at terrorists with explosives."



He outlined the program as follows:



- No soldier need enter Gaza on the ground.

- Maintained aerial attacks on Hamas and the elimination of their rocket capabilities.

- Temporary evacuation of the Jewish communities around the Gaza Strip until the conclusion of the operation.

- Targeted assassination of all Hamas commanders.

- The designation of all civilian infrastructure used for terrorist activity as a legitimate enemy target.

- The goal of the operation is to demilitarize, and preserve the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip.



The minister said, “With regard to Gaza, there is something that can be done. I don’t accept this lack of an answer. In Gaza, it is possible to uproot Hamas. I repeat, this is not a '1, 2, 3 and we’re done' solution, this is not a 48 hour job. It is a process which will take a number of months.” Hebrew Video:

