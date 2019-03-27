Bennett blasts EU: 'Shame on you'

'We'll keep defending West against Islamic terror - even though you don't deserve it.' Bennett rips EU over refusal to recognize Golan.

Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett (New Right) excoriated the European Union’s announcement Wednesday that it would not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, despite America’s new policy vis-à-vis the strategic plateau which has been under Israeli control for over half a century.

In a video statement Wednesday afternoon, Bennett said “Shame on you,” to the 28-nation Union, in response to a written statement by EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini. Bennett also noted that the EU has refused to recognize Jerusalem – including western Jerusalem – as Israel’s capital.

“Minutes ago, the European Union announced that it will not recognize the Golan Heights as part of the State of Israel. We can add to that the fact that the European Union does not recognize Jerusalem as our capital. Shame on you.”

“The Golan Heights and Jerusalem and the Land of Israel have been the home of the Jewish people for thousands of years before France was the home of the French and the UK the home of the British. We’ll continue to build our amazing country. And we’ll continue defending the free world from radical Islam even though you don’t deserve it.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Mogherini’s office said it would not recognize the Golan as Israeli territory, describing the Heights as “occupied”.

“The position of the European Union as regards the status of the Golan Heights has not changed,” Mogherini’s office said.

“In line with the international law and UN Security Council resolutions 242 and 497, the European Union does not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights.”

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria during the 1967 Six Day War, an annexed the area in 1981.

Before this week, the US, like most foreign powers, had either explicitly rejected Israel’s annexation of the Golan, or declined to recognize it.

On Monday, however, President Donald Trump ended the decades-long policy of non-recognition, signing an executive order recognizing the two-thirds of the Golan Heights under Israeli control as Israeli sovereign territory.