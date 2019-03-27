Montenegro president receives 12 unique wheelchairs

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday held a working meeting with President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović, who is visiting Israel.

“Welcome to Israel and to Jerusalem, our capital,” Rivlin said. “Thank you for your support for the Jewish community in Montenegro, and thank you for your leadership in opposing rising anti-Semitism across Europe.”

“We work closely in a range of areas, and I hope the MOU that was signed last year will help develop closer ties between our security sectors. Good relations are not just about G2G (government-to-government), they are also about B2B (business-to-business) and P2P (people-to-people).”President Đukanović thanked President Rivlin for his warm welcome, saying “We have built close and deep relations through continuity of our contacts, and so I am delighted to invite you to visit Montenegro. The cooperation between us is flourishing and I would be happy to widen and deepen it in additional fields.”

The theme of the President Đukanović’s visit to Israel is innovation and development and so at the end of the meeting, he was shown a special Israeli invention – a wheelchair developed at Alyn Hospital to aid children with limited physical mobility and to develop their range of free movement.

As part of the visit, dozens of these light wheelchairs have been presented to Montenegro as a gift from Israel, in order to improve the quality of life of children with disabilities.