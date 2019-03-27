Haredi rabbi: Security situation is 'dangerous'

Rabbi Gershon Edelstein tells followers situation is dangerous, encourages them not to give up hope, and to continue praying.

A leading haredi rabbi said Tuesday evening that the security situation in Israel is "dangerous," and encouraged his followers not to despair, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

"As it is know, the security situation here in Israel is a dangerous situation," Yated Ne'eman quoted Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, who heads the famed haredi Ponovicz Yeshiva, as saying.

"All of the countries around us...are not our friends, and we face danger from them. Yet we still exist, and we see Divine Providence.

"Sources say that at the end of days, we will have problems with Yishmael, and yet we still see that miracles exist. Obviously, we need to merit this, and thank G-d we do have merits.

"Torah is equal to everything else, and so is fear of Heaven...we need to pray, to say Psalms, to pray for the security situation."