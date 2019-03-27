Report: 1 killed during clashes with IDF south of Jerusalem

Palestinian Authority claims 1 killed, 3 wounded by IDF fire as Arab rioters clash with Israeli security personnel near Bethlehem.

The Palestinian Authority’s health ministry claimed Wednesday morning that one person was killed and three more wounded after Arab rioters clashed with Israeli security forces outside of the city of Bethlehem, south of Jerusalem.

According to the PA, the man was shot and killed during riots in the Dheisheh neighborhood adjacent to Bethlehem.

The PA media outlet WAFA identified the man as Sajid Abdul Hakim Mezher. According to the WAFA report, Mezher was shot in the stomach during the riots, and was evacuated to the Arab Society Hospital in Beit Jala for treatment.

After his arrival, Mezher was declared dead.

Three other people were wounded during the clashes with Israeli security personnel, WAFA reported.

The riots broke out after Israeli forces arrested three terror suspects in the area during a series of raids.

The IDF declined to comment on the report, AFP said.