What is it like to be a mother of seven children, who lives under red alert sirens and rocket fire, and only has 15 seconds to get all of her children to safety?

Tamar Yonah speaks with a Jewish mother, Devorah Goodman Horev, who lives in the south of Israel.

She describes the "life and death" decisions parents have to make, when under rocket and missile attacks from Gaza.