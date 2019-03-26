Terror incidents continue despite cease-fire reports

Despite the return to routine in the Gaza envelope and the claims of Arab elements that an agreement has been reached on a cease-fire, terrorist incidents continue in the Gaza periphery.

A Molotov Cocktail which was launched from Gaza in the afternoon landed in an agricultural field in the Eshkol region, causing a fire that destroyed a small area.

Security personnel at the time identified the balloon used to launch the forebomb and extinguished the fire the explosive caused.

At the same time it was reported that IDF forces had recently identified a number of Palestinian suspects crossing the perimeter fence from the southern Gaza Strip.

One of the suspects set off a camouflage network in an unmanned military post in the area of ​​the fence and all the suspects returned to the Gaza Strip.