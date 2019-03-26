Rabbi Melamed: Support the United Right

Beit El Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Zalman Melamed calls on religious Zionists to 'come home' and vote for the United Right/

The head of Beit El Yeshiva, Rabbi Zalman Baruch Melamed, joined a group of prominent religious Zionist rabbis in calling for voters to support the United Right in the upcoming elections.

In a letter published by the rabbi and addressed to the yeshiva's students, Rabbi Melamed wrote: "We are called upon to act with every effort to strengthen the United Right," which Rabbi Melamed described as "a party that calls on the name of the Great Lord and thereby seeks to complete the vision of the Torah of all the people settling in all the land."

The rabbi further called on the religious Zionist who were considering voting for other parties to "return to your natural home."

"Come and strengthen the beautiful values-based party that represents all your good values ​​in full." Rabbi Melamed concluded.