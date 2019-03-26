Nancy Pelosi: 'My father was a Shabbos Goy'

Pelosi speaking before AIPAC says father had 'love for the idea of a Jewish state in what was then called Palestine.'

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spoke before the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference in Washington D.C. last night.

At the podium, Pelosi recounted her father, Thomas D'Alesandro Jr.'s acquaintance with Jewish culture, saying he was a "Shabbos Goy" who "spoke Yiddish" and "had a love for the idea of a Jewish state in what was then called 'Palestine'."

Pelosi said her father "worshiped at the shrine of Franklin Delano Roosevelt - he was a New Deal Democrat" who disagreed with the then US President on "only two things" - the treatment of Europe's Jews and the establishment of Israel.