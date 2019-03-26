Hundreds of Muslims pray at Reform temple

Hundreds of Muslims prayed on Friday at the Reform "Central Synagogue" in New York.

The Muslims, who usually pray at a mosque on Fifty-firth Street in Manhattan, were forced to find a different venue after a fire broke out in the building which housed the mosque.

Central Synagogue's Facebook page noted that "more than six hundred" Muslims came to pray "in safety."

The community's "rabbi" Angela Buchdahl wrote on Facebook: "Our neighbors at the 55th Street mosque had a terrible fire this week. Hundreds arrived for afternoon prayer only to find they couldn’t enter their mosque. So we invited them to pray at Central Synagogue."

"Their Imam said this was the holiest moment he has experienced in New York. It is certainly one of ours as well. Salaam. Shalom."