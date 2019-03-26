Watch: The clip from the bomb shelter that went viral

Einav Carmi films herself with her dog in a bomb shelter as a rocket explodes nearby, providing glimpse into intensity of life near Gaza.

Einav Carmi, a resident of Nir Am, filmed a video yesterday, Monday, while she was in a bomb shelter with her dog and heard a “code red” emergency siren.

The short clip has since gone viral and provides a glimpse into the intensity of daily life for residents of the Gaza vicinity.

In an interview she gave to “Morning News with Niv Raskin” on Channel 12, Carmi said, "It was around 11:20 pm if I am not mistaken. It was not the first alarm, so I already had the phone and I said - let’s film it, let’s show the world what we are experiencing at that moment.”

"People do not understand it, I think, people are supportive but they still do not really understand what happens in those moments."

"I hear a lot of people say they're used to it, but I don’t think it’s possible to get used to it," she added. "I was born here and I'm not used to it, and I myself need the trauma assistance and the treatments."

She accidentally discovered the success of her video: "The truth is that my friend tagged me when they uploaded it yesterday to Facebook and I watched it for the first time after I filmed it and I cried again. I can’t explain it, it brings you back to the situation, which is obviously unpleasant. If it serves the region by showing all the s**t we go through here, then I did my part.”