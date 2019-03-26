Syria: Trump blatantly attacked our sovereignty

Syria blasts US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan, says Trump has no authority to "legitimize the occupation".

The Syrian government said on Monday that Washington's recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights were a “blatant attack on its sovereignty”, according to AFP.

"In a blatant attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, the president of the US has recognized the annexation of the Syrian Golan," said a foreign ministry source who was quoted by the state news agency SANA.

"[US President Donald] Trump does not have the right and the legal authority to legitimize the occupation," he said.

The unnamed source also said the unlimited support the United States gives to Israel makes Washington the prime enemy of the Arabs.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem also denounced the move, telling Syria TV that Trump's Golan move will isolate the US.

Syria's opposition chief, Nasr al-Hariri, said that Trump's decision will have negative implications on the region.

"It will lead to more violence and instability and it will have negative effects on efforts to engineer peace in the region," he was quoted as having said on Twitter.

The comments came after Trump signed a proclamation recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, days after announcing on Twitter that it was time for the US to do so.

Trump’s announcement last week angered the Arab world, including Syria which claims ownership of the Golan Heights in its entirety.

Damascus vowed to recover the Golan Heights in the wake of Trump’s declaration, saying the Golan would remain “Syrian, Arab” and adding that Trump had shown contempt for international law.

Also criticizing the move was Turkey, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowing on Sunday he will take the issue of the Golan Heights to the United Nations.