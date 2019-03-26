Russia: US Golan move will lead to 'new tensions'

Moscow warns against "new wave of tensions" in the Middle East following Trump's recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Moscow warned on Monday against "a new wave of tensions" in the Middle East following the decision by Washington to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, AFP reported.

The comments come after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation in recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the move "ignores all international procedures" and would "only aggravate the situation".

"Unfortunately, this could drive a new wave of tensions in the Middle East region," Zakharova was quoted as having said in a radio broadcast.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo the US decision leads to "a gross violation of international law, blocks the resolution of the Syrian crisis and aggravates the situation in all the Middle East," according to his ministry.

Russia is a close of Syria, which claims the Golan Heights to itself.

Trump first made the announcement about his intention to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights in a tweet last week.

The announcement angered the Arab world, including Syria, which vowed to recover the Golan Heights in the wake of Trump’s declaration, saying the Golan would remain “Syrian, Arab” and adding that Trump had shown contempt for international law.

Also criticizing the move was Turkey, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowing on Sunday he will take the issue of the Golan Heights to the United Nations.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who was alongside Trump at the White House when he signed the recognition document, called the move "historic" and said the Golan Heights would remain permanently under Israeli control.