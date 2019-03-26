Hamas thinks Israel's hands are tied because of the elections

Eran Lerman, a former deputy director of Israel’s National Security Council and now vice president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, a research group, thinks the latest rocket attack was “no longer something that can be explained away as a mistake or a technical failure.”

He says that the militant groups in Gaza may have come to “the very dangerous conclusion that Israel’s hands may be tied because of the impending elections on April 9 and that the prime minister and his government would be very wary about taking action so close to an election which could lead to a broad-scale confrontation. Hamas playing with fire.”