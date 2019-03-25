Iran Broadcast Authority head:
'Iranians replaced Jews as G-d's Chosen People'

Abdolali Ali-Asgari, head of IRIB, Iran's Broadcasting Authority, says while Jews were once the 'Chosen people,' they were superseded.

Mordechai Sones,

Iranian demonstrators burn Israeli flag
Flash 90

Iran Broadcasting Authority (IRIB) head Abdolali Ali-Asgari, talking about superiority and great nations, said that while in ancient times G-d had given the Jewish People superiority, the Iranian people - the countrymen of the Prophet Muhammad's companion Salman the Persian - were chosen to "shoulder the heavy burden of truth and progress in the world" after the Jews "pursued worldly ornaments and behaved unjustly."

Ali-Asgari was speaking at an award-giving ceremony of the broadcasting authority in Tehran on March 12, 2019, and his address was broadcast on Iran's Channel 5, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

