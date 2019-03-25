Abdolali Ali-Asgari, head of IRIB, Iran's Broadcasting Authority, says while Jews were once the 'Chosen people,' they were superseded.

Iran Broadcasting Authority (IRIB) head Abdolali Ali-Asgari, talking about superiority and great nations, said that while in ancient times G-d had given the Jewish People superiority, the Iranian people - the countrymen of the Prophet Muhammad's companion Salman the Persian - were chosen to "shoulder the heavy burden of truth and progress in the world" after the Jews "pursued worldly ornaments and behaved unjustly."

Ali-Asgari was speaking at an award-giving ceremony of the broadcasting authority in Tehran on March 12, 2019, and his address was broadcast on Iran's Channel 5, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).