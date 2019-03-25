Watch Live: Gantz addresses AIPAC conference in Washington

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz addressed the annual conference of the AIPAC pro-Israel lobby in Washington DC on Monday morning.

The former IDF Chief of Staff addressed the rocket attack on central Israel overnight.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families whose homes were attacked by a rocket this morning in Israel. The strong resilient people of our nation were attacked yet again, forced to live with constant reminders of our enemies' hate and unwillingness for change," Gantz said.

"This hate, fueling a century old conflict, may be the only thing our enemies have, because this hate, this misery, is all they live for. Our people live for hope! We live for the promise of a better future which we constantly build," he said.

"Those who seek life are always stronger than those seeking death, and I tell you, the leaders of Hamas, you will not change that!" he declared.

Gantz praised Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for choosing to return to Israel following the rocket attack rather than address AIPAC himself later today.

"I will return to Israel today as well to stand, and if needed, to fight in defense of our people. One thing I know for sure. Israel will once again and always prevail.