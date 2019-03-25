Jordanian king nixes Romania trip over Jerusalem embassy move

King Abdullah II cancels visit to Romania in protest of Romanian PM's decision to move embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Jordan's King Abdullah II cancelled a visit Monday to Romania after its prime minister vowed to move her country's embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, his office said.

The king "decided to cancel his visit to Romania which was due to begin on Monday in solidarity with Jerusalem" following the announcement by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, a royal court statement said.

Dancila's promise, made on Sunday at the annual conference of the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC in Washington, broke with the position of both the European Union and her own president.

"I, as prime minister of Romania, and the government that I run, will move our embassy to Jerusalem," said Dancila, whose country holds the EU's rotating chairmanship.

The move would align Romania with the United States which moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem last year.

King Abdullah, whose country is the custodian of Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem as well as the Temple Mount's Islamic trust, or Waqf, has repeatedly said that the question of Jerusalem is key to

achieving peace between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.