Terrorist attack - inside Israeli prison

Two Israeli prison personnel were stabbed and wounded Sunday evening in an attack by jailed Hamas terrorists being held in a prison in southern Israel.

The attack occurred at the K’tziot prison in the Negev southwest of Beer Sheva, Israel’s largest prison facility.

One of the men suffered serious injuries, while a second suffered light injuries.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided medical treatment to the prison guard who suffered serious injuries and evacuated him to the Soroka Hospital by helicopter. Nine terrorists who were injured in the incident were evacuated to Soroka as well.

The jail is used primarily for incarcerating terrorists, including terrorists held under administrative orders or held for the duration of their trials.

Sunday’s attack comes amid massive protests by jailed terrorists against the installation of devices to prevent prisoners from using cellular devices which have been smuggled into the facility.