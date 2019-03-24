Rain, hail, expected across Israel

Israel braces for another week of winter as forecasters predict flooding and hail.

Sunday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and temperatures will drop. Local rains may fall, and there may be isolated thunderstorms. The rains will pick up in the evening and continue overnight, spreading gradually across Israel, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail. Snow will fall on Mount Hermon, and there may be flooding in Israel's southern and eastern rivers.

Monday will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to lower than seasonal average. The thunderstorms, rainfall, and hail will continue across the country, from northern Israel to the Negev, and snow will continue to fall on Mount Hermon. Israel's eastern and southern rivers may flood.

The rain is expected to gradually lessen towards evening.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, with no significant change in temperatures. Light local rains may fall in northern and central Israel.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and temperatures will rise slightly. There may be local rainfall and isolated thunderstorms, mostly in northern Israel.