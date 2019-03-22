Alex Bregman signs the largest-ever contract for Jewish athlete

Alex Bregman's manager expects the young slugger to get even better.

Alex Bregman has agreed to a six-year, $100 million contract with the Houston Astros — likely the largest deal ever for a professional Jewish athlete.

Bregman, who turns 25 at the end of the month, has established himself as one of Major League Baseball’s top players. Last year he finished fifth in the American League’s Most Valuable Player voting following a season of 31 home runs, 103 runs batted in and a league-best 51 doubles. He also was named the All-Star Game’s MVP.

Fellow Jewish major leaguer Ryan Braun’s contract from 2008 — for $45 million with the Milwaukee Brewers — now appears small in comparison.

They all do now compared to Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout: On Wednesday night, the two-time American League MVP signed a 12-year, $426.5 million contract, one of the largest deals ever in pro sports.