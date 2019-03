Something is happening in the world today: Not only are Jews turning towards Torah, but so are Christians.

Something is happening in the world today: Not only are Jews turning towards Torah, but so are Christians, and Dr. Rivkah Lambert Adler claims that this is in direct fulfillment of the prophecy of Zechariah 8:23.

Dr. Rivkah Lambert Adler is author of "Ten from the Nations: Torah Awakening Among Non-Jews", writer for Breaking Israel News and Coordinator of Torah School for the Nations.