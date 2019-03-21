'Suddenly I heard a boom, saw fire and felt a terrible heat'

'If it would have hit us in a different part of the car, we wouldn't have survived.'

Three people were lightly wounded Thursday evening by a Molotov cocktail hurled by Palestinian Arabs at a car between Itamar and Elon Moreh.

The car was occupied by Elon Moreh residents and yeshiva students. Those who were injured were evacuated to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikva.

"I was asleep and suddenly I heard a boom and saw fire and felt a burning heat," said Itamar Lipschitz, an Elon Moreh yeshiva student. "I pulled out my phone and called the local call center. We experienced a great miracle that the Molotov cocktail hit the back part of the car and we managed to extricate ourselves from the car," Lipschitz added.

"The terrorists should be brought to justice," added another yeshiva student, Benya Cohen. "Thank G-d we experienced a great miracle. If it would have hit us in a different part of the car, we wouldn't have survived.".

The head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, spoke with the Samaria Brigade commander, Col. Sagiv Dahan after the incident and received a security briefing. Dagan also spoke with one of the people who was injured in the incident.

"There was a Purim miracle here but we are not willing to continue relying on miracles," Dagan said. "Less than a week ago we lost a soldier and a father of 12 children on the roads of Samaria, and we haven't learned a thing."

"We've lost our deterrence. We have to cut off the head of the snake and begin responding to attacks methodically but with an all-encompassing approach: to strike at the Palestinian Authority and those who support incitement and terror attacks. We must restore the checkpoints and the IDF's reprisal operations."

"The entire village must pay for every attack like this. It's not necessary to wait for the death of our people. It's possible and necessary to strike at the terrorists and those who send them even when their attempts to kill us are unsuccessful." Dagan concluded