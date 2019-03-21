Hamas official brandishes handgun, says: 'Buy more weapons'

Hamas official Rafiq Abu Hani in speech: 'Take our livelihoods from us and buy more guns! Take our salaries and buy more guns!'

Hamas official Rafiq Abu Hani said in a speech that aired this Sunday on Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) that "the goal of the Palestinians is Jihad for the sake of Allah."

He then drew a handgun and brandished it, saying: "We all agree that our weapons – in which lie our honor and strength – will be put down only in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound."

Addressing Mohammed Deif, the Al-Qassam Brigades, and the "heroes of the resistance" in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza, he said: "Take our livelihoods from us and buy more [guns]! Take our salaries and buy more [guns]!"