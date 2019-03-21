Hamas official brandishes handgun, says: 'Buy more weapons'

Hamas official Rafiq Abu Hani in speech: 'Take our livelihoods from us and buy more guns! Take our salaries and buy more guns!'

Mordechai Sones,

More guns needed in Gaza
Flash 90

Hamas official Rafiq Abu Hani said in a speech that aired this Sunday on Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza) that "the goal of the Palestinians is Jihad for the sake of Allah."

He then drew a handgun and brandished it, saying: "We all agree that our weapons – in which lie our honor and strength – will be put down only in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound."

Addressing Mohammed Deif, the Al-Qassam Brigades, and the "heroes of the resistance" in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza, he said: "Take our livelihoods from us and buy more [guns]! Take our salaries and buy more [guns]!"

