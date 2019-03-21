Iran against the world? The Jews will win

Rod Reuven Dovid Bryant and Jerry Gordon host intrepid American author and Middle East war correspondent, Ken Timmerman.

As they banter with Timmerman engaging in some Purim Shpiel, the revelations from his interview are deadly serious.

Bryant and Gordon note that the Tomb of Esther and Mordechai is in Hamadan, Iran, and briefly discuss the significance of the Jewish victory over the agagite Haman- a descendant of Amalek – with the aid of tipsy Ahasuerus with Queen Esther and Uncle Mordechai chronicled in the megillah.

Timmerman, author of “Preachers of Hate”, notes the perennial Islamic hatred of Jews from both Sunni and Shiite schools that appears unfortunately to have found its way via the Protocols of the Elders of Zion forgery into the US Congress from elected Muslim Congressional representatives.