Rep. Ilhan Omar and the land of the pirates

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) who has been widely criticized for her anti-Semitic statements was remarkably silent just this last February 28th at the news that a radical Muslim group had blown up the Makkah Hotel in her hometown of Mogadishu, Somalia, killing over 30 and wounding 90. These type of bombings are such a frequent occurrence in the Muslim world that apparently Omar didn't feel that 90 dead citizens warranted any mention on her part.

As the Jewish Voice says, this is the land from which Congresswoman Omar emigrated. Hate originating from the Koran has ripped apart her home nation. Yet she cannot raise her voice to decry the killings called for and carried out throughout the Muslim world by, you guessed it, Muslims. This is the mindset of this woman who calls the democratic state of Israel, “a terrorist nation.” And where is she in demanding of her brothers and sisters still left in Somalia, to cease and desist from their terror on the high seas?

According to the organization devoted to oceanic safety, Oceans Beyond Piracy, over the last 10 years, Somali pirates have reaped over $30 billion in materials and ransom, captured and held hostage hundreds of sailors and travelers and made the high seas around the eastern coast of Africa a hell hole for shipping. Primitive, savage piracy reigns in this area of our modern world. And do you recall the savagery of the movie, Blackhawk Down that replicated the attacks by murderous, Muslim Somalis on our own U.S. troops who risked their lives to make that nation’s citizens safer from Islamic terror? All for naught.