Watch: Megillah reading at murdered rabbi's yeshiva

Minister Shaked at Yeshivat Oz V'emunah, reads from a megillah that survived the Holocaust.

Hundreds of people listened to the Megillah reading and participated in the Purim party on Wednesday evening at Yeshivat Oz V'emunah in south Tel Aviv founded by Rabbi Achiad Ettinger, who was murdered in Sunday's shooting attack at the Ariel junction.

The participants included attorney Itamar Ben-Gvi (Union of Right-Wing Parties), Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (New Right), Shirley Pinto (New Right) and social activist Shefi Paz.

Shaked, who read from a megillah that survived the Holocaust, wore the now-famous outfit from her controversial Fascism film.

"In the same week that such a cruel attack was carried out, the holiday of Purim reminds us about our shared goal in the state of Israel," Shaked said.

"When the Left runs out of arguments, it begins with slanders like 'fascist.' It's possible to maintain a civilized discourse even during elections. We are here to strengthen the residents of southern Tel Aviv. Happy Purim!" Shaked concluded.





