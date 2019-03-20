Despite ruling, Muslims gather at Golden Gate

Muslims on Wednesday morning gathered at an illegal mosque on the Temple Mount, despite a Sunday court order to close the compound.

In recent months, the Jordanian Waqf, operating on the Temple Mount, has carried out construction the compound adjacent to the Gate of Mercy to facilitate Muslim worship at the site in violation of the law.

The site became a mosque and Israeli authorities worked to shut it down because the work was carried out illegally.

Arabs then broke into the site by force.

On Sunday, the court accepted the State's decision and ordered the compound closed. However, Palestinian Authority (PA) official Adnan al-Husayni, announced that from their perspective, the court's ruling is "void, invalid and worthless."