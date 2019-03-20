Justice Minister 'not sorry' for controversial video

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (New Right) responded to criticism of her latest campaign video by saying she's "not sorry" for the video.

In the campaign, Shaked can be seen "advertising" a new perfume called "Fascism." The video's goal was to tear down the Left's claims that she is fascist, but it drew criticism for being sexist, as well as for seeming to support fascism.

"I'm really not sorry I made that video," Shaked told Yediot Aharonot. "I received tons of positive feedback, and I also heard the criticism that it seems to objectify women. Not only is that not true - there's no objectification there - the truth is exactly the opposite. It sends a message of power and security."

"The point was to get the message across in a sharp but funny fashion."

Initially, Shaked refused to participate in the video, explaining that it doesn't reflect how she works. Only after her party's internet staff convinced her that it would be a lighthearted video and would be released just prior to the Purim holiday did she agree to participate.

"The purpose of the video was to make it clear that Shaked is not afraid of anything that might stand in the way of her plan to revolutionize the Israeli court system, and that her way of viewing the ideas is completely different from that of the leftist parties, who accuse her of fascism," the New Right said.

"The moves they see as fascist, she believes to be democratic."

"Everyone who believes in political correctness can get over it," Shaked said. "Since I began my term in the Justice Ministry, leftists have criticized me and called me a 'fascist.' So I showed them what the fascism they're talking about is to me, and I'm absolutely not sorry."