Far-right European party members meet Hezbollah official

Al-Manar TV (Lebanon) last weekend aired a report about a recent visit to Beirut by a delegation from the Alliance for Freedom and Peace (APF), a Far-right European political party.

The APF delegation included MPs, MEPs, activists, and politicians from countries including Britain, Italy, Belgium, Germany, and Croatia, and was received by Hezbollah's foreign affairs chief Ammar Al-Moussawi.

Members of the delegation, among them APF President and former Italian MP and MEP Roberto Fiore, German MEP and NDP MP Udo Voigt, and Belgian political activist Hervé Van Laetham, expressed support for Hezbollah and its fight against "Israel, terrorism, and imperialism".

The delegation also visited the memorial garden in Dahieh, Beirut and placed a wreath on the graves of Hezbollah "martyrs".