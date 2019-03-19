Liberman opposes haredim, Zehut party

Former Defense Minister warns: Zehut party will change the Law of Return, Knesset will be more haredi than ever.

Former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) during a Tel Aviv press conference criticized the haredi parties as well as Moshe Feiglin's Zehut party.

"I am very concerned about what will be a haredi Knesset than ever was," he said. "Zehut's platform includes, among other things, a situation in which new immigrants will not necessarily be recognized as citizens - some of them will simply be residents."

"This is an extreme platform which even the haredi parties do not take."

Under the Law of Return, anyone with a Jewish grandparent or who is married to a Jew can become a citizen. Under Jewish law, Judaism is matrilineal.

Many immigrants from the Former Soviet Union have only one Jewish parent, and therefore are allowed to become citizens under the Law of Return but are not considered Jewish by the Chief Rabbinate.

The Zehut party would grant citizenship to Jews, their spouses, and their minor children. However, adult children who are not Jewish would be granted permanent residency, and grandchildren would no longer have a right to immigrate under the Law of Return.