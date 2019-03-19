Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu blasted the Blue and White party on Tuesday during a visit to the ruins of the biblical city of Shilo, warning that if the center-left party wins next month’s elections, the next government will expel thousands of Jews from Judea and Samaria.

“We are in the territory of our homeland,” said Netanyahu during his visit to the site of the ancient city of Shilo, near the modern Israeli town of the same name. Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee joined Netanyahu at the event, which was attended by local settlement leaders.

“This speaks to us, this is in our soul, and it is reflected in our policies and the work we do together. I think there is a real danger here, however. Lapid and Gantz are still held captive to the idea that the only way to secure the future of the State of Israel is to shrink it, to uproot 80,000 to 90,000 Jews, keep our heads down, and home that the Arabs will recognize Israel.”

“I’m working in exactly the opposite direction, towards strengthening Israel in terms of security, economically, and in foreign relations. We developing ties around the world, including with the Arab world. This will take time, it will be a struggle, but it is the opposite approach [to Gantz and Lapid’s]. They want a future based on vulnerability, we want a future based on strength. The choice here is very clear.”