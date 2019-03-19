General closure in Judea and Samaria

Crossings from Palestinian Authority-controlled areas in Judea, Samaria, as well as Gaza's border crossings, will be closed for the duration of the Purim holiday.

Arabs who wish to cross into pre-1967 Israel from Judea and Samaria but do not have Israeli citizenship must apply for permits. The reason is usually in order to work, but since criminals and terrorists seeking to carry out attacks can try to join them, there is a need for permits so that each can be vetted and a record kept.

The closure will take effect on Wednesday at 12:00a.m. and is expected to continue until 12:00a.m. on Sunday morning.

The closure is due to security estimates, and has been approved by the political echelon and by Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Major General Kamil Abu Rokon.

During the closure, only those with a humanitarian, medical, or exceptional issue will be allowed into pre-1967 Israel.