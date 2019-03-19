Poll: Trump economy the best US has had since 2001

Americans give US economy highest rating since 2001, majority approves of how US Pres. Trump handles it.

A new poll conducted by SSRS for CNN showed that 71% of Americans believe their country's economy is doing well, the highest level recorded since early 2001.

Forty-two percent of Americans believe they are better off than they were three years ago, with 41% saying their financial situation is similar to what it was, and a minority of 15% saying they are worse off now than they were three years ago.

CNN noted that the rating is the highest since February 2001, and beats the previous highest rating under US President Donald Trump by two points.

A 51% majority gave Trump positive reviews for how he handles the economy.

A full 42% approved of Trump's overall performance, with the number disapproving reaching a record low in the CNN poll at 51%.

Forty percent of Americans approve of how Trump handles foreign affairs, and 42% approve of how he handles taxes.

However, Trump's ratings for how he handles the budget show that 56% disapprove, with a 34% approval rate. In addition, 58% of the American public disapproves of how Trump handles immigration issues, with 39% approving.

The poll has an error margin of approximately 3.8 percentage points.