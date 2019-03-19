UNRWA chief calls for countries to renew donations

UNRWA chief asks those who donated $446 million last year to contribute same sum this year.

United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) chief Pierre Krähenbühl on Tuesday called for countries who contributed $446 million in 2018 to do the same in 2019.

According to Krähenbühl, UNRWA's 2019 budget is $1.2 billion, similar to its budget last year.

Last year, the US State Department ceased its contributions to UNRWA. In response, several European Union (EU) and Arab countries promised to contribute approximately $50 million each, while the EU itself promised to give $23 million.

In November, UNRWA claimed to have nearly overcome the financial crisis caused by the lack of US funding.

Created in 1949, UNRWA supplies aid to more than three million of the five million registered Palestinian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and territories assigned to the Palestinian Authority.

However, it is also notorious for its anti-Israel activities. During the 2014 counterterrorism Operation Protective Edge, Hamas rockets were discovered inside a school building run by UNRWA.

Likewise, a booby-trapped UNRWA clinic was detonated, killing three IDF soldiers. Aside from the massive amounts of explosives hidden in the walls of the clinic, it was revealed that it stood on top of dozens of terror tunnels, showing how UNRWA is closely embedded with Hamas.

In a more recent incident, the director of UNRWA operations in Gaza expressed his support for the anti-Israel marches along the Israel-Gaza border and pledged that the organization’s medical centers will provide care for “Palestinian refugees” who might sustain injuries during them.

The organization has actively taken part in inciting anti-Semitic violence.

Though UNRWA claims to aid three million "refugees," the real number is estimated to be around 20,000.