Funeral of murdered Rabbi ends with emotional singing

Just before end of funeral at Segula cemetery, hundreds of mourners tearfully sing 'Even in concealment.'

The funeral of Rabbi Achiad Ettinger ended this evening at the Segula cemetery in Petach Tikva after a long and painful procession that began in the community of Eli in Binyamin.

The funeral ended with the song And even in hiding sung by all his family and friends together in tears. Education Minister Naftali Bennett, Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben Dahan, and Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi participated in the funeral.

Rabbi Ettinger, who served as Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivat Oz and Emuna in the Neve Sha'anan neighborhood of south Tel Aviv, left his wife, Tamar (44) and 12 children.

The eldest daughter Moriah (21) is married to Yinon Luz, who lives in the renewed Jewish Quarter in Jerusalem and is expected to give birth soon. Efrat, 20, is a volunteer in the National Service in Tiberias. Eliashiv, 19, is serving in the IDF in an elite unit: Harel, 18, Eliasaf, 16, Yehuda, 13, Tehiya and Tzofia, twins, 11, Benia, 9, Eliav and Hadas twins.





