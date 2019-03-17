Poll: Blue and White falls to 2nd place, Likud back on top

Right-wing bloc retains majority in latest poll, with Likud regaining the lead over Blue and White. Zehut passes threshold - Kulanu doesn't.

The Likud is back on top, regaining the lead in an election poll ahead of next month’s legislative election.

For the first time since the Israel Resilience Party and Yesh Atid faction united to form the Blue and White ticket nearly a month ago, the Likud now leads the Blue and White party, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by Direct Polls on behalf of Channel 11, shows the Likud leading former IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz’s Blue and White by a single seat, 31 to 30.

The right-wing – religious bloc also leads the left-wing – Arab bloc, 63 to 57, giving Netanyahu a narrow path to forming a right-wing government without the Blue and White party.

The Union of Right-Wing Parties, which includes the Jewish Home, National Union and Otzma Yehudit factions, would win six seats if new elections were held today, as would the New Right, led by former Jewish Home ministers Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked.

The two haredi factions, United Torah Judaism and Shas, would also win six seats apiece.

Yisrael Beytenu, led by Avidgor Liberman, would barely cross the electoral threshold with four seats. Zehut, led by ex-Likud MK Moshe Feiglin, would also win four seats.

Kulanu, headed by Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, would not cross the electoral threshold. Gesher, the party of independent MK Orly Levy, would also fail to cross the threshold.

The Labor party would win nine seats, down from 24 it won on a joint list with Hatnuah in 2015, while the far-left Meretz party would win six – up from its current five.

The two Arab lists would win 12 seats total – eight for the Hadash-Ta’al ticket, and four for the United Arab List-Balad slate.