Russia unveils new 'Kamikaze Drone'

Russia develops drone for use against surface targets that blows itself up upon approaching target.

State-owned Russia-24 network aired a report about a new “kamikaze-UAV” called KUB that was developed by Kalashnikov Concern and which has been successfully tested and is ready for service, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

The drone, designed for use against surface targets, blows itself up upon approaching its target. It launches and flies stealthily and can fly for up to 30 minutes at 50-80 miles per hour. The drone can carry a 6.5 lb payload and a half-scale model of it was unveiled at the International Defense Exhibition in Abu Dhabi.