Northern streams flow towards Kinneret

Watch: Streams rush towards the Sea of Galilee, which rose 7.5 cm over the weekend. Summer weather will return to Israel on Monday.

The Kinneret's (Sea of Galilee) water level rose 7.5 centimeters since Thursday, and currently stands at 212.45 meters below sea level, and 58.5 centimeters above the lower red line.

Since the beginning of the rainy season, the Kinneret has risen a total of 2.2 meters. However, another 3.615 meters are still needed before the lake is filled to capacity - and the current rains are expected to end later on Sunday.

Sunday's weather will be partly cloudy, with light local rains falling in northern Israel and the country's mountainous regions. Temperatures will rise slightly but remain lower than seasonal average.

Monday will be partly cloudy or clear. Temperatures will rise to seasonal average.

Tuesday will be clear and temperatures will rise above seasonal average.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with temperatures remaining above seasonal average.

The Kinneret on Sunday morning Credit: Yvonne Levin, Kinneret Authority