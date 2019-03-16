Germany cancels terrorist's appearance

Due to pressure by Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) and Jewish organizations in Germany, as well as a protest by Israel's ambassador to Germany, terrorist and BDS activist Rasmea Odeh's performance in Berlin was canceled and she will be removed from Germany immediately.

On Friday night, German authorities announced that Odeh's visa had been canceled, and she was banned from taking part in any political activity in the country. She did not participate in an anti-Israel event which was scheduled for Friday night in Berlin.

Germany's State Minister of the Interior Andreas Geisel emphasized that there is no place for incitement against Jews and Israel.

"The right to freedom of speech is very important, but if it is used in order to incite against the State of Israel and Jews, that crosses a red line. Berlin is a city of unity and solidarity, not of separation and propaganda," he said.

Erdan said, "Justice and logic have won. I thank the German authorities for their moral and uncompromising decision. This is a moral and important decision and I call on other countries in Europe to adopt this stance, which shows zero tolerance for terrorists who disguise themselves as human rights activists."

"Last month, Israel's Public Security Ministry published a report exposing the deep connections between terror organizations and BDS organizations. Rasmea Odeh is one of many examples which we exposed in the report titled 'Terrorists in Suits.'

"Over the past several years, Odeh has become a popular speaker who appears at BDS conferences, including on US campuses. This is not the first time Odeh has been removed immediately. Previously, the US authorities removed Odeh for lying to the authorities."

Odeh, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), spent 10 years in an Israeli prison for her role in a 1969 terrorist bombing at a Jerusalem supermarket that killed two Hebrew University students, Leon Kanner and Eddie Joffe. Israel jailed Odeh for life, but she was released in a prisoner exchange with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in 1980 and immigrated to the United States from Jordan.

Odeh obtained her U.S. immigrant visa in 1994 and her citizenship in 2004. In both applications, she failed to disclose her arrest and convictions in the bombings. She pleaded guilty to falsifying her immigration applications and was deported to Jordan in September 2017.