Trump vetoes bill blocking national emergency

Trump vetoes resolution of disapproval of his emergency declaration at the US-Mexico border.

US President Donald Trump on Friday issued the first veto of his presidency as he blocked a resolution of disapproval of his emergency declaration which is meant to help him obtain funds for his wall at the US-Mexico border.

The measure, which passed the House and the Senate, won support from both parties, including 12 Senate Republicans, in what was seen as a significant rebuke of the president.

In an Oval Office ceremony, Trump said Americans would be put at risk if the “dangerous” and “reckless” resolution became law.

“Today I am vetoing this resolution. Congress has the freedom to pass this resolution, and I have the duty to veto it,” Trump said, according to The Hill.

The resolution of disapproval will now return to the Democratic-controlled House, which is expected to hold a vote on March 26 on overriding Trump’s veto, according to a leadership aide. However, leaders appear to lack the two-thirds support of the chamber necessary to pass the bill over the president’s objections.

The 59-41 vote in the Senate on Thursday marked the first time Congress has voted to block a president’s emergency declaration. The House passed the measure last month by a vote of 245-182.

Trump declared a national emergency on February 15 to circumvent Congress and allocate nearly $8 billion to fund his long-sought project along the US-Mexico border.

Trump’s decision to declare a national emergency followed the 35-day government shutdown which started when Congress refused to approve $5.7 billion to help build a portion of the wall.

The shutdown ended on January 25 when the sides reached a deal for government to reopen for three weeks until February 15 while negotiations between Republicans and Democrats continue in an attempt to reach an agreement on border security.

The national emergency declaration has been challenged in court by a group of 16 states, headed by California.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)