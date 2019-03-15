Pompeo will visit Israel, Lebanon, and Kuwait

USA Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to Beirut, Jerusalem, and Kuwait City March 19-23.

In Beirut, the Secretary will meet with Lebanese leaders to discuss the political, security, economic, and humanitarian challenges facing Lebanon. The Secretary’s visit will underscore U.S. support for the Lebanese people and Lebanon’s legitimate state institutions.

In Jerusalem, the Secretary will meet with Israeli officials to engage on critical regional issues, including countering the Iranian regime’s malign influence and reaffirming the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. The Secretary will also discuss the Administration’s dedication to monitoring and combatting anti-Semitism. While in Jerusalem, the Secretary will also participate in a meeting with Israeli, Cypriot, and Greek leaders to discuss key energy and security issues facing the Eastern Mediterranean region.

In Kuwait City, the Secretary will lead the U.S. delegation at the third U.S.-Kuwait Strategic Dialogue. The dialogue will focus on many areas of growing U.S.-Kuwait bilateral cooperation, including defense, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, strengthening trade and investment ties, and education. The Secretary will also meet with Kuwaiti leaders to discuss important regional issues, such as Yemen and Syria, as well as progress on the Middle East Strategic Alliance and the need for GCC unity in order to confront the region’s challenges and advance prosperity, security, and stability.