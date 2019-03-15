Makor Rishon poll gives right-wing bloc 63 Knesset seats as largest two parties come in with 32 seats each.

A survey by the Makor Rishon newspaper for the first time showed the Likud and Blue and White parties as receiving the same number of Knesset seats.

According to the poll, both parties would receive 32 Knesset seats, with the right-wing bloc leading with 63 seats while the center-left receives 57 seats.

A poll published earlier Friday by Israel Hayom and i24NEWS gave the right-wing bloc 66 seats, but showed the Likud trailing five seats behind the Blue and White party.

According to the Makor Rishon poll, Labor would receive ten Knesset seats, while the Arab Hadash-Ta'al party would receive nine.

The poll showed the New Right party, led by Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, as receiving seven Knesset seats. Both the Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ party and the United Right party, which includes the Jewish Home, Otzma Yehudit, and National Union, would receive a similar number.

The Sephardic-haredi Shas party and left-wing Meretz party would receive six seats each, with Moshe Feiglin's Zehut party barely passing the electoral threshold with four seats.

The Kulanu and Yisrael Beytenu parties do not pass the electoral threshold, gaining 2.9% and 2.7% support respectively. MK Orly Levi-Abekasis' Gesher party, with just 1.7% support, also does not pass the threshold.