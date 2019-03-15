Bringing the story of Judea and Samaria to US lawmakers

A delegation headed by Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan met in Washington with Congress members, senior White House officials, and evangelical leaders in order to prevent a building freeze and the destruction of Jewish settlements under US President Donald Trump's proposed peace plan.

In less than 48 hours, delegation members met with senators and both Republican and Democratic Congress members, as well as with several individuals who are close to Trump.

The delegation also met with Christian evangelical leaders who support Israel and the Jewish nation.

"Trump's plan may be dangerous," Dagan told those he met with. "We cannot divide Israel or Jerusalem."

Dagan also noted that if Israel gives up land, holy and historic sites such as Joshua's altar, Joseph's Tomb, and Mount Ebal would be included.

"We need your help to fight plans to freeze construction in Judea and Samaria," Dagan continued. "We cannot allow a plan which will destroy or harm Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. Our task is to build. We have 36 communities and half a million Jews living in our forefathers' home."

"This is a very sensitive time. Especially now, when the US president is considered to be a friend of Israel, there is a huge risk that a diplomatic plan will include a division between settlements in blocs and outside of blocs, and that construction will be frozen. And we haven't even talked about the worst - uprooting Jewish settlements and dividing Jerusalem - which may also on the table. After the Disengagement from Gush Katif and northern Samaria in 2005, we have taken it upon ourselves not just to sit and watch as the world's influential people play with our homes and our future.

"We are part of this game, and we will do everything we can in order to prevent a diplomatic plan which will harm the settlements and the State of Israel."

Samaria spokeswoman Esther Alush and Foreign Affairs Head Hen Ben-Lulu also took part in the meetings, which 50 Congress members from both parties as well as the Republican Study Committee.

In addition, every meeting discussed the issue of BDS. Arnon Klein, who runs the Barkan Industrial Zone factory which hires both Israelis and Palestinian Authority (PA) Arabs, and a Ramallah sheikh showed the coexistence in Israelis industrial areas and explained the hypocrisy inherent in BDS' efforts to harm the only areas in the Middle East where coexistence is an everyday matter.

Dagan thanked Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan and his ministry for acting against BDS and standing up for the settlements, and noted that the efforts have borne fruit.





