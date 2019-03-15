3,000 rock attacks in Judea and Samaria in one year

Lavi organization reveals data of rock and firebomb attacks in 2018, finds there is no procedure for collecting evidence from such attacks.

The Lavi civil rights organization revealed on Thursday evening data regarding rock and firebomb throwing attacks in Judea and Samaria in 2018, which it received following a request for freedom of information which was submitted to the Israel Police.

According to the data, in 2018, there were 2,847 rock-throwing incidents and 338 firebomb-throwing incidents in Judea and Samaria. These numbers only reflect incidents that were reported to the police and for which cases were opened.

According to the police's response, despite the alarming data and the huge scope of the phenomenon, the Israel Police does not have a procedure for gathering evidence from the scene of the attacks, nor is there a procedure for obtaining forensic identification for the terrorist attacks, which significantly reduces the interpretation of events and arrests of suspects.

"We were amazed to discover that the Israel Police has no procedure for collecting forensic findings from rock-throwing and firebomb-throwing incidents on the roads of Judea and Samaria," said the Lavi organization.

"This is a widespread and murderous phenomenon that harms Jews traveling on the roads of Judea and Samaria on a daily basis. The police are expected to use their capabilities and collect forensic findings from the crime scenes in order to enable the perpetrators to be brought to justice," the organization added.