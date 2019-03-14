2 seriously hurt in Ashdod building collapse

A building in Ashdod partially collapsed after several gas balloons exploded Thursday evening. Two people were seriously injured in the collapse.

Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah paramedics arrived on the scene to treat the injured.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Avi Amar said: "When I arrived at the scene together with an ambulance team from United Hatzalah we saw a massive amount of debris due to a partial building collapse. Firefighters pulled out two people from the wreckage whom we treated at the scene before they were transported to the hospital. They were in serious and moderate to serious condition."

MDA emergency medic Eliyahu Edri added, "This is a very complex event, the one-story structure collapsed completely and there was a lot of destruction. Together with the firefighting forces, we worked quickly to rescue the two men who were trapped and suffered very serious injuries all over their bodies. We quickly took them to ambulances and they were evacuated while continuing life-saving medical treatment to Assuta Hospital in the city."

The building which collapsed was a restaurant on Martin Buber Street.